Margaret M. Enama

Margaret M. Enama, 98, of Hazleton passed away Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Barbara (Larker) Tait and was a member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.



She was an independent seamstress and worked for Publix, Donna Dress Factory and several other local factories.



She was a former member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hazleton, until its closure, and was very active in the church and the local Tyrolean clubs.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, William Enama, in 1955; and twin sister, Barbara Pedri.



Surviving are her daughter, Margaret Ann Enama, R.N., with whom she resided; godchild and nephew, Charles Pedri and his wife, Sharon; and nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.



Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church.



Burial will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery.



Friends may call at the funeral home today from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.



