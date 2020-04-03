|
Margaret Maff, 81, of Hazle Twp. passed away Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Shenandoah, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Mess) Hassel. She was a member of Holy Trinity German Catholic Church, Hazleton, and was the school's office manager. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Richard A. Maff.
Surviving are her sons, Christopher Maff, with whom she resided; and David Maff and wife, Mary Jo, Bethlehem; grandchildren, Nick and Lauren; brother, George Hassel and wife, Cheryl, Bernville.
Funeral services will be held at a time and place to be announce and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 3, 2020