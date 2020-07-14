|
|
On Friday, Margaret Mary McAndrew passed away peacefully.
She was the loving daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Kealy) McAndrew; devoted sister of Elizabeth Anne DeYoung and her husband, Mark; Blanche McAndrew Harman and her late husband, Tom; Marie Taylor and her husband, Thomas; Jean Darraugh and her late husband, John; Patricia K. McNelis and her husband, Tom; the late Charles McAndrew; James McAndrew and his wife, Yuyun; the late Edward McAndrew and his living wife, Karynne; and Brigid Elliott and her husband, Kevin. Margaret is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Margaret graduated from Sacred Heart Hospital Nursing School in Allentown and received her BSN from Cedar Crest College, Allentown. In her nursing career, she worked in critical care and was a successful pharmaceutical salesperson.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Casimir's Church, 2800 O'Donnell St., Baltimore, MD 21224.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's name may be made to St. Casimir's Church or to Beans and Bread, 402 S. Bond St., Baltimore, MD 21231.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
To leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 14, 2020