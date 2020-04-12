|
|
Margaret Mary O'Larnic (Peggy), 84, of Levittown passed away peacefully April 1, 2020, in Capital Health Medical Center in Pennington, N.J., in the presence of an angel, her critical care nurse. Due to the pandemic we were unable to be at mom's side. Her presence gave us great comfort and we are forever grateful.
A native of Hazleton, Peggy was born at home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935, to Joseph and Margaret (Gombeda) Koons. Her mother died the same day due to complications from childbirth and Peggy was raised by her grandmother, Julia Koons.
After graduating from Hazleton High School in 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert John O'Larnic (Bobby), four years later. Following several moves, they settled in Levittown, in 1960, where they raised four sons and two daughters.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who provided endless love, patience, support, wisdom, humor and selfless sharing. A devoted Catholic, Peggy was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish in Levittown for 60 years. A Catholic education was important to Peggy and all six of her children attended the parish school. She loved and practiced her faith every day and passed that same love of faith along to her offspring.
Gifted at sewing, Peggy made curtains for her home and clothes for her children. She was a wizard in managing the family finances. Her paintings are prominently displayed throughout the house.
Peggy also enjoyed gardening, reading, weekend trips to Atlantic City to play the slot machines and traveling with Bobby on exciting adventures. Peggy volunteered at the parish school as a teaching assistant and at the Middletown Senior Center. She loved to play, and win at, Parcheesi on the same game board for 80 years. She liked anything with sparkles and bling, having her hair styled and, most of all, family gatherings. When her children were older, Peggy gained employment as a sales associate with Gimbels and was ultimately promoted to department sales manager. She was a frequent participant in the Gimbels Thanksgiving Day Parade. Peggy retired 16 years later when grandchildren arrived.
She cherished being in the company of her children and grandchildren and attending their sporting and school events. Over the years she attended numerous baseball, softball, soccer, bowling and swimming matches as well as music recitals, Christmas Pageants, graduations, and any other events in which they were involved.
In emergencies, Peggy remained calm, assessed the situation, and acted. From putting out a fire on a trash truck to running into a stream to help Bobby when he fell while fly fishing and calling 911 when Bobby had a medical emergency, saving his life, Peggy was a very strong and amazing woman both physically and mentally. She bravely lived with Parkinson's disease for 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bobby; son, Dr. James O'Larnic; her parents, Joseph and Margaret Koons; grandmother, Julia Koons; and her aunt, Agnes Koons.
She will be sorely missed by her surviving children, Thomas (Nancy), Wake Forest, N.C.; Robert E., Levittown; William (Gail), Levittown; Margaret Mary Creevey (Michael), Fallsington; and Anna Marie Nagle (Gary), Morrisville; daughter-in-law, Dr. Lennie Checchio, Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Dena, Jared, Meghan, Joseph, Matthew and Melissa; and seven great-grandchildren.
Peggy was laid to rest next to her husband on April 9, 2020, in a private ceremony in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne. A celebration of life Mass will be scheduled when circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider remembering Peggy through mass cards, prayers, or a donation to the Critical Care Unit at Capital Health through the Fund Development Department at 609-303-4121.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 12, 2020