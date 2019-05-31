Margaret Menghini, 85, of Charles Town, W. Va., and formerly of Beaver Meadows, passed away Saturday at her home following a seven-month illness.



Born in West Hazleton on June 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Magagna) Mollick and spent the past seven months in Charles Town, W. Va., after moving from Beaver Meadows.



Margaret was a proprietor along with her late husband, James, who passed away Nov. 13, 1992, of Menghini Truss Systems, Hazleton.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents and husband, by a brother, John Mollick, and a half-sister, Adeline Stashefski.



Surviving are six children, Margaret Dougherty, Hazleton; James Menghini, Hazleton; Mark Menghini, Hazleton; Terese Ostroski and her husband, Robert, Charles Town, W. Va.; Marita Spock and her husband, John, Berwick; John Menghini and his wife, Cathy, Drums; a sister, Annetta Slusser, West Hazleton; a half-sister, Loretta Behler, Deer Lake; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Her funeral was held privately Thurdsay morning from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.



Burial took place in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Pallbearers were Robert Ostroski Sr., son-in-law; and Robert Ostroski Jr., grandson, as well as members of the funeral home staff.



Memorial donations may be made to



Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

