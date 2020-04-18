|
|
Margaret Nancy Troell, 79, of Freeland passed away Wednesday evening at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Luzerne, Drums.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Misto) Petrusky. For many years, Nancy was a food preparation cook at Lobitz Catering, Hazle Twp. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland. Nancy loved children and as a foster care mother raised many children, many of whom she adopted permanently.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Joseph Troell Sr., who died April 27, 2018; her son, Joseph Troell Jr., who died Feb. 16, 2020; brothers, David Petrusky and Albert Petrusky; and a sister, Mary Rose Petrusky.
Surviving are a son, Scott Troell and wife, Carlene, Freeland; a daughter, Debra Van Blargan and husband, Donald, Kelayres; and sisters, Gloria Petrusky, Freeland; and Joan Ferry, Freeland. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Jennifer Troell; grandsons, Matthew Troell, Brad Van Blargan and Eric Van Blargan; and great-grandchildren, Briella Van Blargan and Melanie Slusser.
Due to current restrictions, the Rev. Michael Kloton will conduct private graveside services and burial at the convenience of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 18, 2020