Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

Margaret Nancy Troell

Add a Memory
Margaret Nancy Troell Obituary
Margaret Nancy Troell, 79, of Freeland passed away Wednesday evening at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Luzerne, Drums.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Misto) Petrusky. For many years, Nancy was a food preparation cook at Lobitz Catering, Hazle Twp. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland. Nancy loved children and as a foster care mother raised many children, many of whom she adopted permanently.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Joseph Troell Sr., who died April 27, 2018; her son, Joseph Troell Jr., who died Feb. 16, 2020; brothers, David Petrusky and Albert Petrusky; and a sister, Mary Rose Petrusky.

Surviving are a son, Scott Troell and wife, Carlene, Freeland; a daughter, Debra Van Blargan and husband, Donald, Kelayres; and sisters, Gloria Petrusky, Freeland; and Joan Ferry, Freeland. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Jennifer Troell; grandsons, Matthew Troell, Brad Van Blargan and Eric Van Blargan; and great-grandchildren, Briella Van Blargan and Melanie Slusser.

Due to current restrictions, the Rev. Michael Kloton will conduct private graveside services and burial at the convenience of the family.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -