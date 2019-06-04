Services Damiano Funeral Home 24 E Blaine St Mc Adoo , PA 18237 (570) 929-2820 Margaret Palmer

Obituary Condolences Margaret Palmer, 91, of West Hazleton, passed away Sunday evening at her home.



Born in Audenried, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Cholar) Osifat.



She was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo.



Prior to retiring, she was employed for 38 years at Tung Sol and Wagner Electric, Weatherly.



Margaret was devoted to the Blessed Mother. For 30 years, she enjoyed making rosary beads and giving them to people all around the world. She also loved gardening and spending time with her family.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, William Palmer; son, William Brian Palmer; grandson, Eric John DeAngelo; brothers, Joseph and John Osifat; and sisters, Rita Calavini, Julia Stratchko and Irene Fagan.



Surviving, are her daughter, Christine DeAngelo and husband, Lawrence, of Drums; granddaughter, Jessica DeAngelo, of Drums; sister, Mary Ann Scarpati and husband, James, of Kline Twp.; brother-in-law, Paul Fagan, of Hazle Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.



Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. The Rev. Gregory Hosler will celebrate the Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial in St. Michael's B.C. Church, McAdoo, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.



A calling hour will be held Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

