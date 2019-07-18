Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Margaret R. Hirko

Add a Memory
Margaret R. Hirko Obituary
Margaret R. Hirko, 76, of McAdoo died Tuesday morning at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Luzerne, Drums.

She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Peter and Ruth (Miller) Panco.

Margaret was a member of St. Michael's Ukranian Catholic Church, Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Jerome, in 1970.

Surviving are two sons, Jerome Hirko and wife, Lisa, Drums; and Jeffrey Hirko and fiancée, Barbara Demko, Hazle Twp.; brothers and sisters, Joan McCann, Cantonsville, Md.; James Panco and wife, Geraldine, Shenandoah; Lorraine Volciak, McAdoo; Stephen Panco, Hazle Brook; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with internment with Rite of Committal in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now