Margaret R. Hirko, 76, of McAdoo died Tuesday morning at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Luzerne, Drums.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Peter and Ruth (Miller) Panco.
Margaret was a member of St. Michael's Ukranian Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Jerome, in 1970, and two brothers, Ronald and Peter Panco.
Surviving are two sons, Jerome Hirko and wife, Lisa, Drums; and Jeffrey Hirko and fiancée, Barbara Demko, Hazle Twp.; brothers and sisters, Joan McCann, Cantonsville, Md.; James Panco and wife, Geraldine, Shenandoah; Lorraine Volciak, McAdoo; Stephen Panco, Hazle Brook; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with interment with Rite of Committal in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 20, 2019