|
|
Margaret Rose Polumbo, R.N., of Beaver Meadows passed away peacefully Friday morning at her home following a brief illness.
Born and raised in Beaver Meadows, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret O'Donnell Nash and was a lifelong resident.
She was a 1945 graduate of Hazleton High School and a 1948 graduate of Hazleton State General Hospital School of Nursing.
Prior to retirement in 1987, she was a registered nurse in the emergency room at Hazleton State General Hospital, but most of her career she practiced private duty nursing.
Affectionately known as "Peggy," she was well respected in the medical field for providing her patients with excellent medical and compassionate care. She also created long-lasting bonds of friendship with her patients.
Peggy had deep faith in God and was a devout Catholic. She received the sacraments of baptism, penance, communion, confirmation and marriage at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows. For 80 years she was an active member in the parish community and joyfully sang in the church choir. After the closing of the church, she became a member of Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton. She also was active in the Alumni Association of Hazleton State General Hospital School of Nursing.
Peggy's greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her home was truly the heart of the family. With a smile on her face, she welcomed everyone. She entertained for every holiday and celebration and no one left hungry. The back door to the kitchen was always open. The grandchildren could not wait to get to "Mam's" house.
Her love and spirit will light our way. Her memory will forever be with us.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Polumbo, on Dec. 20, 2018. They had celebrated 62 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death were a sister, Mary Ferrari; and two brothers, Anthony and Edward Nash.
Surviving are loving and devoted children, Joseph Polumbo and wife, Diana, Freeland; Margaret Motsney and husband, Steve, Beaver Meadows; and Catherine Gudoski, Beaver Meadows; her cherished grandchildren, William and Mary Gudoski and Abigail and Madison Polumbo; treasured great-grandchildren, Dominick, Aiden, Giovanni and Isabel; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family of Peggy thanks All Care/Home Care Hospice and Brooke Caputo of Guardian Home Care for their kindness and help.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Coxeville.
A viewing will be held at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
For more information or to leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 4, 2020