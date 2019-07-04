Margaret Rose Van Blargan, 90, formerly of Nuremberg, passed away Wednesday morning at the Patrician Care Home, Hazleton, where she had resided for the past two years.



Born in Nuremberg on June 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Margaret (Vanwech) Fisher and had spent her entire life in Nuremberg, until recently residing in Providence Place Retirement Community, Drums, and the Patrician, Hazleton.



Margaret was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Nuremberg, where she had also taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed reading and making crafts.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her loving husband, Robert Van Blargan; a son, Ralph Van Blargan; and sisters, Shirley Larock and Freda Cashill.



Surviving are a son, Dennis Van Blargan and his wife, Kathleen, West Hazleton; four grandchildren, Alicia, Tonya, Ralph and Vanessa Van Blargan; four great-grandchildren, Leticia, Fausto, Ryan and Brianna; and several nieces and nephews.



Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with a graveside service in Nuremberg Cemetery, Nuremberg, with her pastor, the Rev. Philip Smith, officiating.



Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, has been entrusted with arrangements.



Memorial donations, in memory of Margaret, can be made to Emmanuel UCC Church, P.O. Box 232, Nuremberg, PA 18241.



Condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 4, 2019