Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanley E Anilosky & Son Funeral Home
145 S Kennedy Dr
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2741

Margaret Stibler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Stibler Obituary

Margaret Stibler, 88, formerly of McAdoo and Pottsville, died Friday at The Manor at St. Luke's Village, Hazleton.

Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Takach Stibler. Margaret was valedictorian of her graduating class at McAdoo High School.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a brother, Joseph Stibler; and a sister, Mary Curran.

Surviving are nephews, Paul Curran and wife, Judy, Allentown; and Eric Curran and wife, Lisa, Conyngham; a niece, Rosemary Burnatowski and husband, Jeffery, Allentown; other great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews survive.

Private graveside services will be held in St. Mary's of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo. The Rev. Leo Maletz will officiate.

Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -