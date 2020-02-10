|
|
Margaret Yencha, 87, of Freeland, passed away at her home.
She was born in Jeddo and was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Freeland.
She loved her grandchildren, bingo, playing the lottery, casinos, bird watching and cooking.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Michael; and many brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her children, Stephen, Freeland; Michael and his wife, Denise, Hazleton; Carol Grohman, White Haven; Andy, Freeland; Susan and her husband, Vince Dicintio, Freeland; sister, Irene Broyan; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private services will be at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 10, 2020