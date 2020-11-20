Home

Marguerite A. Nenstiel

Marguerite A. Nenstiel Obituary

Marguerite A. Nenstiel, 98, formerly of Tomhicken, passed away Thursday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Born in Tomhicken, Sept. 6, 1922, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Evancho) Yencho Sr. and spent most of her life in Tomhicken.

Marguerite was a retired garment worker, having worked as a floor girl for several local garment factories. She was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp., the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and the Hazle Twp. Senior Citizens. She enjoyed assembling puzzles and knitting.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Donald, in 1988; a daughter, Donna Widitz, 2017; brothers, Frank, George Jr., John, Joseph and Thomas Yencho; and sisters, Helen Pretti and Mary Yencho.

Surviving are her daughter, Jill Marchetti and her husband, Fred, Sugarloaf Twp.; four grandchildren, Crystal and Mark Contrady; Gino and Leslie Marchetti; Joelle and Lawrence Moses; and Stacie and Brian Siegel; six great-grandchildren, Madison and Marcus Contrady; Brian and Carter Siegel; Alex and Gianna Marchetti; a sister, Marie Radzwich, West Hazleton; and many nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will follow in Nuremberg Cemetery.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.


