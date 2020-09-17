Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561

Marguerite A. Skeeba

Marguerite A. Skeeba Obituary

Marguerite A. Skeeba, 80, died Thursday morning surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Fannie (Barletta) Matz. She resided in Hazleton until this past July before moving to Lemoyne.

Marguerite was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and retired as a cook from Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2005.

She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church.

Marguerite enjoyed playing bingo, traveling and going to the casino.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Stanley L. Skeeba, in 2009.

Surviving are her daughters, Sandra Taggart and husband, Ian, Etters, whom she moved to be closer to in July; and Lori A. Bonner, Henderson, Nev.; grandchildren, Danielle Schucholz; Isabella and Connor Taggart; and great-grandson, Kyle Schucholz. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fierro Funeral Home, Hazleton.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Homeland Hospice at homelandathome.org would be appreciated by the family.


