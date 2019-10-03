|
Marguerite R. (Clark) Oster, 85, of Drifton passed away Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Oswald A. and Marguerite P. (Ferry) Clark. She spent the last 40 years in Drifton after moving from Jeddo and Hazleton.
Marguerite was a member of Holy Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel.
Marguerite graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1952; upon graduation she was employed by Gerard Investment Co. for a year. She then went on to work as a telephone operator at BellSouth Telephone Co. for nine years. She went to share ownership/operator with her late husband, Peter R. Oster Sr., of the Freeland Car Wash and owner of a apartment complex in Freeland.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed reading, vacationing yearly at Newboro Lake in Ontario, Canada, spending time with her family and trips to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her husband Peter R. Oster Sr., in 2014; a son, Rodney Oster; brothers and sisters, Oswald Clark Jr., Jackie Clark, Neil Clark, Fred Clark and Anna Marie Clark.
She is survived by her children, Peter R. Oster and his wife, MaryLou, Drums; Gary M. Oster and his wife, Pauline, Pond Creek; John D. Oster and his wife, Karen, Eynon; Mark S. Oster, Pond Creek; Marguerite M. (Oster) Scharitter and her husband, William M., Winston-Salem, N.C.; a sister, Joan Kochin and her husband, William, Weatherly; five grandchildren, Peter R. Oster and his fiancé, Shay Davidovich; Gary Oster II and his wife, Ellen; Michael Oster; Shawna Scharritter and her fiancé Alex Melda; Shaina Scharritter and fiancé Michael Corriher; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being held privately and are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 3, 2019