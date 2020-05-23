|
Marguerite T. Poncheri, 95, formerly of Hazleton, passed away at her daughter, Linda's, home in Cape May, N.J., surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Rocco and Rose (Ritz) Mariano.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Marguerite and her husband, Elmer Poncheri, had been married for 58 years until his passing in 2007.
Marge was a Hazleton High School and Empire Beauty School graduate and had worked in the garment industry for many years where she met most of her closest friends.
She was primarily a homemaker, whose greatest enjoyment came from taking care of her home and family. She also enjoyed shopping and loved to read.
She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.
Preceding her death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Elmer Poncheri; daughter, Gina Kepp; grandson, Robert Kepp; brothers, Anthony, Daniel, Angelo and John Mariano; sisters, Madeline; Mary Mariano; and Sue Broadt; and sisters-in-law, Olga Zanolini; and Vera Nagy.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Poncheri, Cape May, N.J.; son, Wayne Poncheri, Drums; grandson, David Kepp Jr., Drums; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Sophia Kepp, Cape May, N.J.; son-in-law, David Kepp, Cape May, N.J.; and Karen Hoban, Drums. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
All services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton, is honored to assist the family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 23, 2020