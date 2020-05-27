|
The funeral of Marguerite T. Poncheri, who passed away May 19, was held Tuesday from John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc.
Graveside committal prayers were given by the Rev. Michael Kloton. Marguerite was then laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Elmer Poncheri, in Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Wayne Poncheri, son; David Kepp Sr., son-in-law; David Kepp Jr., grandson; Dominic Kepp, great-grandson; Sophia Kepp, great-grand daughter; Michael Mariano, friend.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 27, 2020