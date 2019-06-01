Maria Anton, 85, a resident of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday.



Maria is survived by her children, Maria Ardelean, Angela Big, Dorel Anton, Nick Anton Sr. and Ioan Anton; her grandchildren, Veronica Stancea, Rod Ardelean, George Ardelean, Nick Anton Jr., Alina Big, Cristian Big, Antoanela Boc, Nicolae Tantas, Roxana Nagy, Codrut Anton, Ionut Anton, Florin Anton and Alin Anton; and her 14 great-grandchildren.



Maria was born in Romania on Dec. 8, 1934, and lived through the harsh conditions of the World War II era as a child. She moved to the United States in 1987, where she helped raise her family.



She had a huge heart and her biggest joy in life was to be surrounded by kids, which is why her nickname to everyone that knew her was "Mama." She will forever be missed, but never forgotten and always in our hearts, for all the great things, and all the joy in life she brought to those who knew her.



A viewing is scheduled for Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, 117 W. Main St., Fleetwood.



The funeral service will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Union Cemetery, 381 Park Road, Fleetwood.



Flowers, donations and condolences may be sent to 310 W. Main St., Fleetwood, PA 19522.

