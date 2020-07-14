|
Maria Dilia Guerrero, 89, of Hazleton passed away peacefully of natural causes Saturday evening in Chester County Hospital, West Chester.
Born in Anzoategui, Colombia, on May 2, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Jose Tiburcio and Carmen Rosa (Del Castillo) Guerrero and spent the past nine months in Downingtown, in the care of family, after moving from Hazleton, where she raised her grandchildren.
Maria was a member of the Catholic faith who enjoyed sewing, knitting, singing and reading. She selflessly helped raise her grandchildren after their mother's passing and loved spending time with her great-granddaughter. She was a source of joy and wisdom to all that loved her and always managed to find laughter, even in challenging times.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her daughter, Luz Elena Navia, on March 28, 1987.
Surviving are her granddaughter, Fatima Sattar, Downingtown; grandson, Nasim Sattar, Miami, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Mariaelena Navia, at home; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Maria's name may be made to the .
