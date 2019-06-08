Marian Allegretto

Obituary Condolences Marian Allegretto, 90, of Hazleton passed away Thursday at St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem, surrounded by her family.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Carmella (Ruggiero) Cerullo and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.



She worked as a bookkeeper at Mid-City Carpeting Store. She ran her husband's business, Allegretto Construction, and also worked at the former Cheese Store. She was a homemaker and loved spending time and visiting with her family and cooking.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Daniel Allegretto, in 1993; great-granddaughter, Jaela DeJesus, 6; brothers, Louis, Leonard, Anthony and John Cerullo; and sisters, Phyllis Bangor, Lena Romano and Anna and Adeline Cerullo.



Surviving are her daughters, Jane Rodriguez and her husband, Eugene, Hazleton; Lisa deQuevedo and her husband, Robert, Coopersburg; son, Daniel Allegretto and his wife, Tina, West Hazleton; grandchildren, Nikki Davis, Jessica, Sarah, and Rebecca Rodriguez, Daniel J., Jennie, and Michael Allegretto and Robert, Matthew and Julia deQuevedo; great-grandchildren, Tai Davis, Jolie Nieves, and Daniel and Gianna Allegretto; sister, Carmella Reap, Berwick; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church. Those attending should go directly to the church Monday morning. Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.



Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.



Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Social Services. Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.

