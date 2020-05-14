Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Immaculate Conception Cemetery

Marian J. Cara

Add a Memory
Marian J. Cara Obituary
Marian J. Cara, 93, formerly of Kelayres passed away Tuesday at Rolling Hills Care Center, Lebanon, N.J.

Born in Kelayres, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Carmella (Orlando) Cara. She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.

Prior to retiring, she was employed at the former McAdoo Manufacturing.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Preceding her in death was her sister, Anita Cara; and brother, Patrick "Buddy" Cara.

Surviving are several cousins.

A private graveside service will be held in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -