|
|
Marian J. Cara, 93, formerly of Kelayres passed away Tuesday at Rolling Hills Care Center, Lebanon, N.J.
Born in Kelayres, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Carmella (Orlando) Cara. She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at the former McAdoo Manufacturing.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Preceding her in death was her sister, Anita Cara; and brother, Patrick "Buddy" Cara.
Surviving are several cousins.
A private graveside service will be held in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 14, 2020