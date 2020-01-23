|
|
Marian Martha Hinkle, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday in Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
She was born Sept. 23, 1924, in West Hazleton, to the late Leroy and Elizabeth Buchman Kromis. She was married to the love of her life, the late Robert "Bob" S. Hinkle, for 74 years. Bob died in 2017.
Marian was a lifelong resident of West Hazleton, having attended West Hazleton High School. She worked many years as a floor manager at Reidler's Knitting Mills, Hazleton and Beaver Meadows, and later worked as a consultant in the wallpaper department at Boston Hardware, Hazleton. She was last employed as a secretary at Leo Dagostin Insurance Agency. Marian enjoyed sewing, gardening and decorating her home and was known for her creative cooking and baking. Marian was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazleton.
Marian is survived by her son, Robert C. Hinkle, husband of Cheryl, Lancaster; daughter, Deborah, wife of Sylvester Beozzo, Pittsburgh; three granddaughters, Lynn, wife of Jason Crumbling, Columbia; Abbie, wife of Paul Cornblatt, Reisterstown, Md.; and Michelle, wife of Sean Anderson, Lakewood, Colo.; four great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson. She is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Mandel and Florence Horsfield; and one brother, George Kromis.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Marvin Kromis and Leroy Kromis II.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton.
Memorial contributions can be made to Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Hospice at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.Finkenbinderfamily.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 23, 2020