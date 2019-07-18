Home

Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341

Mariana Batista

Mariana Batista Obituary
Mariana Batista passed away Tuesday evening, surrounded by her loving family at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazleton, where she had been a guest the past year.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton. Internment will follow in the Parish Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

To send condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2019
