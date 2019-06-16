|
Mariane Maylath Benick, 59, of McDonough, Ga., passed away June 7.
She was the loving wife of 23 years to Dan Benick.
Mrs. Benick was born in Hazleton to Helen Maylath and the late Lawrence Maylath.
Mrs. Benick happily dedicated many years to the transportation industry with Pactiv Corp.
Mariane is survived by her children, Jason (Hannah) Benick, Georgia; Cynthia Benick, Texas; and Stephanie Benick, Texas; grandchildren, Tanner Hall, Caiden Castillo, Lexie Benick, Lucas Castillo and Brooklyn Dingus; siblings, Debbie Maylath, Larry (Cindy) Maylath, Patty (Stanley) Bohenek, Beth (Gerard) Varela and Robert "Tigger" Maylath; niece, Samantha Varela; nephews, Justin Maylath, Stanley Bohenek Jr., Ryan Bohenek and Kyle Varela; and beloved dogs, Sebastian, Peanut and Athena.
Mariane was greeted in Heaven by her cherished dogs, Kujoe, Lacey and Smoochers.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, 604 N Laurel St., Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 16, 2019