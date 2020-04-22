|
Marianna "Mary" B. Cerasaro, 101, of West Hazleton passed away Monday afternoon at Mountain Top Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Mountain Top.
Born in West Hazleton on Oct. 16, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John and Blanche (Szweda) Kurek and had spent her whole life in West Hazleton.
Mary was a seamstress for the garment industry.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
She loved baking, knitting and crocheting afghans and dresses for dolls.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Anthony N. Cerasaro, on June 4, 1991; two children, John Cerasaro and Loretta Cerasaro; and a brother, Stanley Mehalko.
Surviving are her three daughters, Theresa Paone, Lansdale; Dolores Richards, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Bernice Cerasaro, North Huntington; five grandchildren, John Cerasaro (Jennifer), Michele Herron (Jason), Tina Paone, Anthony Paone (Amanda), Michael Richards (Linda); 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held privately with a graveside service in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Hazleton.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 22, 2020