Marianne Patricia Rubin-Pavlovitz, RN, MSN, 59, of Lower Gwynedd passed away peacefully May 4, surrounded by her loving cousins.
Born in Philadelphia on April 29, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Jerome Rubin, MD, and Anna (Medash) Rubin.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a stepbrother, Jack Rubin, and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Rubin and George and Veronica Medash.
Surviving are numerous aunts, cousins and friends as well as her loving black lab, Sophia.
A committal service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Memorials in Marianne's name may be made to Jefferson Health Home Care & Hospice, 2510 Maryland Rd. Suite 250, Willow Grove, PA 19090 or online at sidneykimmelcancercenter.jeffersonhealth.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 29, 2019