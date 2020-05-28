|
|
Marie E. Repella, 96, of Mahanoy City died peacefully surrounded by her family Monday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, East Norwegian Street.
Born in Boston Run, she was the daughter of the late John and Elsie (Hulsman) Hanlon.
She was a 1941 graduate of Mahanoy Twp. High School and had been employed by Woolworth's for 41 years.
She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, the former St. Magdalene Society and the Mahanoy City Senior Citizens.
She enjoyed playing bingo and visiting the casinos.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Andrew, in 1989; five sisters, Anne Youch, Gertrude Soult, Elizabeth Kufro, Rose Jones and Kathryn Salmon; and three brothers, John and James Hanlon and William Herrity.
The last member of her parents and siblings, she is survived by two daughters, Debra Ann Fegley, Shenandoah; and Ann Marie Mummey and her husband, David, Mahanoy City; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health situation, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher from St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Mahanoy Twp.
Contributions in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o 614 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948, would be appreciated by the family.
David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the guest book, visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 28, 2020