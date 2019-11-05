|
Marie H. (Kelly) Coll, 86, of Salem, N.H., died peacefully Thursday at her home.
She was born and educated in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Helen (O'Donnell) and Thomas Kelly.
Marie graduated from St. Ann's High School in Freeland. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Northern Essex Community College and she received a master's degree in human services from Southern New Hampshire University.
Marie blended her nursing skills with her compassion for community social work by working at Hampstead Hospital, Derry/Londonderry Family Mediation and the Lawrence Pregnancy Prevention Team. She consulted with various family and youth organizations throughout the Merrimack Valley.
Marie was a volunteer and member of the Mary Queen of Peace Church in Salem, N.H., for many years.
Marie loved books, film, fine arts and writing. In her home life, Marie was an avid reader and always had lively discussions and personal recommendations for her family and friends. She loved to write and left many journals stories for her children and grandchildren to enjoy. Marie's home always had a room full of books and a house overflowing with family.
She will be profoundly missed by children, Dennis Coll and his wife, Valerie, Silver Spring, Md.; Mark Coll, Melbourne, Fla.; Anita Coll, Salem, N.H.; Eileen Coll, Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Coleen Stevens and her husband, David, Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and John Coll and his wife, Joyce, Manchester, N.H.; siblings, Eleanor Guerriero and Thomas Kelly, both of Levittown; 12 grandchildren, Trisha Bozeman, Brendon Calderon, Shannon Coll, Leann Coll, Christina Spadaro, Monica Coll, Patrick Coll, Kevin Coll, Matthew Coll, Katrina Brown, and Elizabeth and Daniel Coll; two great-grandsons, Justin Bozeman and Jared Weeden; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles Coll; daughter, Maggie Coll; and sister, Kathleen Schulik.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., at Douglas and Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, N.H.
Burial will be in Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 170, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at .
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 5, 2019