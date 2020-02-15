|
|
Marie J. Frederick, 91, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Thursday at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, where she had resided for the past 19 months.
Born in Pond Hill on Oct. 26, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Hazel (Hess) Chapin and spent the past 72 years in Sugarloaf Twp. after moving from Briggsville.
Marie was a farm wife and proprietor along with her late husband of Haz-Wald Farms, Sugarloaf Twp., and was a lifelong member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
She was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Conyngham. She served on the board of the Historic Brainerd Church and the executive advisory committee of the Penn State Cooperative Extension.
She was a member of a bowling league at Valley Lanes, Sybertsville. She enjoyed baking and gardening, and was the 1954 winner of the Mrs. Hazleton Baking Competition.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, William W. Frederick, on July 6, 2002; and an infant brother, Nathan Chapin.
Surviving are three sons, William "Butch" Frederick and his wife, Donna, Brooksville, Fla.; Dale "Spike" Frederick and his wife, Eunice, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Thomas, Lake Wylie, S.C.; three grandchildren, Blakslee Masters and her husband, Raleigh, Drums; Tyler Frederick, and his wife, Ashlee, Omaha, Neb.; and Curtis Frederick and his wife, Rebecca, Netherlands; two brothers, Drue Chapin and his wife, Kay, and Rudolph "Boots" Chapin, both of Nescopeck; two sisters, Eva Potter and her husband, Roy, Mifflinville; and Freda Pague and her husband, Olin, Nescopeck; four great-grandchildren, Otison, Leif, Emilia and Matilda; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will follow in Conyngham Union Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Church UCC, 460 Main St., P.O. Box 187, Conyngham, PA 18219.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 15, 2020