|
|
Marie J. Kokinda of South Church Street, Hazle Twp., died early Saturday morning at The Manor at St. Luke Village where she was a guest.
Marie was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Mizanin Rusnock.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the local garment industry. Marie was a member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton, and was also a past president of First Catholic Ladies Slovak Association.
Preceding her death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Michael "Kokie" Kokinda, in 2008; and the following brothers and sisters, John Rusnock, Paul Rusnock, Anna Pappaterra and Helen Schwick.
Surviving are her daughter, Mary Judith Sweeney and husband, Daniel, Hazle Twp.; one granddaughter, Michelle Leibig and husband, David, Hazleton; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Leibig; one sister, Dorothy Cusatis, Hazleton; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, North Sixth Street and Laurel Street, Hazleton.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 7, 2019