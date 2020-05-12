Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Calvary Cemetery

Marie J. Palmasano

Marie J. Palmasano Obituary
Marie J. Palmasano, Hazleton, died Saturday evening at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had been a guest.

Born in Pardeesville, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Mary (Lamana) Delazio and resided in the Hazleton area all of her life.

She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Cosmo; son, Peter; brothers, Fred, Philip and Peter; sisters, Maggie Merola and Ursula Jubay; and David Otter, to whom she was very close.

Surviving are her grandson, Peter Palmasano, Hazleton; granddaughter, Kristina Pamasano and her fiancé, Robert Roche, Frackville; daughter-in-law, Donna Otter; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to current conditions, a graveside service will be held Wednesday in Calvary Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony Generose officiating.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 12, 2020
