Marie J. Palmasano, Hazleton, died Saturday evening at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had been a guest.
Born in Pardeesville, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Mary (Lamana) Delazio and resided in the Hazleton area all of her life.
She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Cosmo; son, Peter; brothers, Fred, Philip and Peter; sisters, Maggie Merola and Ursula Jubay; and David Otter, to whom she was very close.
Surviving are her grandson, Peter Palmasano, Hazleton; granddaughter, Kristina Pamasano and her fiancé, Robert Roche, Frackville; daughter-in-law, Donna Otter; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current conditions, a graveside service will be held Wednesday in Calvary Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony Generose officiating.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 12, 2020