Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish (St. Ann's Church)
898 Centre St.
Freeland, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish (St. Ann's Church)
898 Centre St.
Freeland, PA
Marie Josephine Ervin

Marie Josephine Ervin Obituary

The funeral for Marie Josephine Ervin of West Oakdale, Freeland, who passed away Sunday, was held Thursday at Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland.

The Rev. Arun Lakra celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial and offered final prayers of committal at the grave side. Marie was once again reunited with her husband, Bill, who died in 2019, when she was laid to rest next to him in the Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Pallbearers were Tom Novotney, Rick Sontag, Ronald Rosato, Michael Havrilla, Joe Fay and Paddy Fay.

Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. assisted the family through their Butler Chapel in Drums.


