Marie K. Stemple, 101, of White Haven, died Friday morning at home, with family by her side.
Born in Dennison Twp., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Quinn Reilly and was a graduate of White Haven High School.
Marie was self-employed as a beautician for many years. Being a woman of great faith, she was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven, where she was very active and served on the cemetery committee for many years. She enjoyed gardening and planted flowers at the White Haven Honor Roll for over 50 years. She loved reading, spending time with family and taking care of other people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Stemple; son, Thomas Stemple; siblings, Joseph, William, Alice Hartmann; Anna Johansen and Helen Ward.
Marie is survived by her loving children, Stevie Stortz; Robert Semple and Michael Stemple all of White Haven; grandchildren, Willie, Brian, Tracy, Chris and Mikey; great-grandchildren, Ben, Nolan, Nathan, Gavin, Colleen, Halle, Hudson and Elijah; nieces and nephews and her loving caregiver, Tyra.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. The Rev. Michael Kloton will officiate. Interment will follow in parish cemetery.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Marie's name may be made to St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 18, 2019