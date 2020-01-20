|
Marie Maggio Moser, 78, passed away peacefully Friday evening at her home on Harmony Drive, Hazleton, while in the care of her family.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Pauline Brown Maggio.
She was also predeceased by her husband of 59 years, David W. Moser Sr., on March 17, 2017; daughter, Glenda Jeanne Moser, on April 24, 1981; sisters, Rosalie Johnson, Paula Bobal and Carol Craigel.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Debra Esposito and her husband, Joseph Esposito, McAdoo Heights; son, David W. Moser Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, Flourtown; sister, Joyce Kowkiski; brother, Richard Maggio and his wife, Melanie, McAdoo; grandchildren, the Rev. Giuseppe Esposito, Justin Esposito, Molly Moser; great-grandchildren, Owen and Oliva Esposito.
A member of Salem United Church of Christ, Weatherly, Marie was a graduate of Weatherly High School.
Marie worked as a hairdresser for many years. She was very creative. Marie was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed doing crafts. Marie loved her animals and was a member of the Buck Mountain Trail Riders.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
A celebration of Marie's life will be held at noon Saturday from the funeral home. Her grandson, the Rev. Giuseppe Esposito, will officiate.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
Memorials in her name to Carbon County Animal Shelter, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 20, 2020