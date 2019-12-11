|
Marie N. Sakse, 88, formerly of Conyngham, passed away Saturday at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, where she had resided for the past two years.
Born in Hazleton on Aug. 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Kapushinsky) Lashuk, and had lived in Conyngham, Hudsondale and Hazleton throughout her life.
Marie had worked at Consolidated Cigar Co., McAdoo, and also at Tung-Sol, Weatherly.
She was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp.
She was an avid knitter and knitted hats, scarves and slippers that were donated to Catholic Charities for refugees.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Andrew T. Sakse, on Dec. 31, 2005, and a brother, Albert Lashuk, in June 2006.
Surviving are two daughters, Andrea Sakse and her husband, Michael Bruno, Hummelstown; and Paula Hoffman and her husband, Todd, Weatherly; a granddaughter, Sarah Marie Bruno and her husband, Steven Li, Princeton, N.J.; a nephew and two nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday with a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John Bosco R.C. Church, Sugarloaf Twp.
Burial of her remains will follow in St. Joseph's R.C. Cemetery, Sheppton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 11, 2019