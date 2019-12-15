|
The funeral of Marie N. Sakse, formerly of Conyngham, who passed away Dec. 7 at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, was held Saturday morning with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp. The Rev. Richard J. Polmounter was celebrant of the Mass and also offered the final blessing in St. Joseph's R.C. Cemetery, Sheppton. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. East, 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, assisted the family with the arrangements and also acted as pallbearers.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 15, 2019