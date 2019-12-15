Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco R.C. Church
Sugarloaf Twp., PA
View Map

Marie N. Sakse

Add a Memory
Marie N. Sakse Obituary
The funeral of Marie N. Sakse, formerly of Conyngham, who passed away Dec. 7 at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, was held Saturday morning with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp. The Rev. Richard J. Polmounter was celebrant of the Mass and also offered the final blessing in St. Joseph's R.C. Cemetery, Sheppton. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. East, 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, assisted the family with the arrangements and also acted as pallbearers.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -