Marie "Mo" Theresa Ziek, 64, of Hazleton passed away Friday at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Luzerne, Drums, following a lengthy illness.
Marie's family would like to thank all of the special friends from Kadima who loved and took care of Mo.
Born in Philadelphia on Oct. 1, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Gus and Theresa (McKenna) Bader and spent the past 25 plus years in Hazleton, after moving from Medford, N.J.
Marie was employed as a line worker for Boboli Pizza Company. She was a social member and bartender at the West Hazleton VFW Post 8283. She enjoyed traveling on road trips, camping and going on unscripted adventures.
Surviving are her loving companion of 21 years, John Marshall, Hazleton; son, Benjamin Ziek, Hemet, Calif.; a sister, Anne Bader, Freeland; three brothers, Raymond Bader and his wife, Patricia, Fayetteville, Ark.; Donald Bader, Langhorne; David Bader and his wife, Charlotte, York; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Internment will take place in Calvary Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drums.
Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or to the at .
Harman Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Dr., Drums, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 18, 2020