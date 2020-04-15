|
|
Marija S. Vukcevich, 90, formerly of Hazleton and Lewiston, N.Y., died Tuesday in Buffalo, N.Y.
Born March 26, 1930, in St. Clair, she was the daughter of the late Savo and Stana (Punosevich) Vukcevich.
She was of Serb Montenegrin faith and received numerous citations and awards, including Soroptimist Woman of the Year; runner-up of the Mrs. Pennsylvania and winner of Mrs. Luzerne County pageants; and was chosen as a Red Feather Queen for the United Way in 1952. Her community involvement included service with the Red Cross Board of Directors, the Cancer Society, Easter Seals and was the voter guide editor and board member of the League of Women Voters. Marija served as past president of the Hazleton Art League and was a board member of Theater of the Nine Muses.
Marija was a 1948 honor graduate of West Hazleton High School where she was awarded the Outstanding Graduate of Class Medal based on her scholarship and leadership.
She was a WAZL radio news anchor and was women's director of a radio program using her on-air name "Frances Carter." She was one of the youngest broadcasters in the nation. Marija also worked for many years with the United Mine Workers. She later retired as a licensed realtor and internal referral agent for Reality USA in the Buffalo and Niagara regions. Most recently, she was a freelance writer for the Niagara Falls Gazette, covering culinary arts in Lewiston, N.Y.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sons, Dr. William Urosevich; and infant, Augustino DiLiberto; and brothers, U. Samuel, Marko, Radovan and Adam Vukcevich.
She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Patricia Urosevich; sons, Dr. Thomas G. Urosevich and his wife, Lori; and Attorney Richard A. DiLiberto Jr. and his wife, Faith; daughter, Alexandra Manfredi and her husband, Richard; grandchildren, Alexander Urosevich; Katherine Williams; Ella and Lauren Urosevich; Amanda Buckworth; Ashley and Aria DiLiberto; and Richard and Gina Manfredi; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Buckworth; Lana and Mila Urosevich; and John Williams.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Borjan, of Holy Resurrection of Christ Serbian Orthodox Church, Lebanon, will celebrate services and give the final blessing graveside in Serb Montenegrin Cemetery, Jeanesville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the MMI Preparatory School Scholarship Fund, 154 Centre St., Freeland, PA 18224.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, is honored to assist the family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 15, 2020