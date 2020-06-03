Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Marilyn J. Burchfield

Add a Memory
Marilyn J. Burchfield Obituary
Marilyn J. Burchfield, 96, of Sybertsville went to meet with our Lord Monday morning at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., following a lengthy illness.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 15, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Helen (Newhall) Amhyrst and spent the past 50 years in Pennsylvania after moving from Columbus.

Marilyn was a secretary for Bemis Packaging and was a member of Conyngham United Methodist Church, Conyngham, and the United Methodist Women. She was involved with Meals on Wheels.

Marilyn loved to play bridge, loved arts and crafts and loved animals.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Wendel Burchfield, on July 3, 2007; and a stepdaughter, Terry Livziey.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Koppin and her husband, Eric, Conyngham; five grandchildren, Beth, Jill, Natalee, David and Nicki; five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Tate, Kloey, Paiton and Haley; a cousin, Nancy Drugan and her husband, Bill, Ravenna, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.

Burial will follow in Conyngham Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Conyngham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box AB, Conyngham, PA 18219.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -