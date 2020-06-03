|
|
Marilyn J. Burchfield, 96, of Sybertsville went to meet with our Lord Monday morning at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., following a lengthy illness.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 15, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Helen (Newhall) Amhyrst and spent the past 50 years in Pennsylvania after moving from Columbus.
Marilyn was a secretary for Bemis Packaging and was a member of Conyngham United Methodist Church, Conyngham, and the United Methodist Women. She was involved with Meals on Wheels.
Marilyn loved to play bridge, loved arts and crafts and loved animals.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Wendel Burchfield, on July 3, 2007; and a stepdaughter, Terry Livziey.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Koppin and her husband, Eric, Conyngham; five grandchildren, Beth, Jill, Natalee, David and Nicki; five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Tate, Kloey, Paiton and Haley; a cousin, Nancy Drugan and her husband, Bill, Ravenna, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will follow in Conyngham Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Conyngham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box AB, Conyngham, PA 18219.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 3, 2020