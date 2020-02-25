|
|
Marion C. "Cathy" Chenetz, 71, of Bradford passed away Feb. 17 at her home.
She was born Aug. 30, 1948, in Bradford, a daughter of Jean Reck Moore and the late Kenneth Moore Sr.
On Aug. 4, 1968, in Temple Beth El, Bradford, she married Alan T. Chenetz, who preceded her in death June 24, 2008.
In 2010, she retired from the North Carolina Department of Corrections as a manager of the Mental Health Record Department at Central Prison, Raleigh, N.C.
In addition to her mother, Jean Moore of Bradford, she is also survived by two sons, Curtis Chenetz, Goldsboro, N.C.; and Ian (Lori) Chenetz, Dixon, Mo.; one daughter, Bryna (Matthew) Fuller, Clayton, N.C.; two brothers, Leonard (Bonnie) Moore, Bethlehem; and Dennis Moore, Bradford; two sisters, Deborah (Douglas) Cobb, Bradford; and Margaret Davisson, Weston, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at Mascho Funeral Home, Inc., 75 Kennedy St., Bradford, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the , 108R N. Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830, or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, Attention: Donor Relations, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mascho Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 25, 2020