Another angel earned her wings - Marion Emma Shenyo, 90, formerly of Nuremberg, passed away Tuesday morning at Green Ridge Village, Newville.
Born in Nuremberg on March 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Grover and Thelma Klase Seiwell and spent the past four and a half years in Newville after moving from Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, to be closer to her niece and family.
Marion was a seamstress for Kathy Fashions, Nuremberg. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Nuremberg, and the East Union Twp. Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, John D. Shenyo, on Nov. 24, 2014; brothers, Reed Seiwell and his wife, Martha; and Thomas "Tommy" Seiwell and his wife, Cheryl.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Cindy Seiwell Schmid and her husband, Andy, Berwick; Jim Seiwell and his wife, Diane, Swoyersville; Shelley Baum and her husband, Mike, Carlisle; Debi Martoccio and her husband, Gary, Lutz, Fla.; Vicki Bevans and her husband, Lou, Sheppton; Christie Seiwell, Shenandoah; Tommy Seiwell, Frackville; and Tracy Seiwell, Hazleton; special cousin, Shirley Brown and her husband, Clark, Nescopeck. Additional cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends are spread out among the states and she always enjoyed hearing from them during the holidays.
Her funeral will be held with a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday in Nuremberg Cemetery. The Rev. Phillip Smith will officiate the service.
Harman Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 33, Nuremberg, PA 18241.
Condolences can be entered and information is available at www.harman funeral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 21, 2019