Stanley E Anilosky & Son Funeral Home
145 S Kennedy Dr
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2741

Marion T. Kovick

Marion T. Kovick Obituary

Marion Kovick, 91, of McAdoo, died Saturday peacefully in the care of Cedarbrook Nursing Center and St. Luke's hospice team, Bethlehem.

Marion was of the Catholic faith and a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo. She was a long time member of St. Kunegunda Roman Catholic Church, McAdoo, where she was a choir member for many years until the church's closure.

Marion was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, Jacob and Helen Dvorak Malitsky, was her son, Thomas Joseph Kovick, in 2009; brothers, John, Edward and three infant brothers; and sisters, Eleanor Generose and Sophia Kringer.

Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Andrew Kovick; a son, Robert Kovick and wife, Elaine, Media; a daughter, Karen Michalyshin and husband, Mike, Tresckow; grandchildren, Renee Dole, Ryan Kovick, Beth Sterner, Sara Drumsta and John Michalyshin; great-grandchildren, Marcus Fortuno, Brandon Dole, Oliver Andrew Kovick, Elise Kovick and Madeline Drumsta; a sister, Catherine Brezinski, Quakake; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Private funeral services will be held from Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo.

The Rev. Bogislaw Janiec will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Kunegunda Cemetery, McAdoo.


