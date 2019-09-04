Home

Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471

Marion Uchno-Damiano

Marion Uchno-Damiano Obituary
Marion Uchno-Damiano of Nesquehoning entered into eternal rest on Aug. 28 in her residence, surrounded by her family after a long illness.

She was the wife of Anthony "Kiki" Damiano and soulmate of 47 years.

Born in McAdoo, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Czyzyk Wasilewski. She was a long time member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both in Nesquehoning, and now a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.

A funeral service was held privately on Saturday.

Monetary donations can be hand in Marion's memory to the Shrine of St. Therese of Lisieux c/o Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning.

Condolences can be submitted by visiting www .blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 4, 2019
