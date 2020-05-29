Home

McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
Marius "Joe" Barnett

Marius "Joe" Barnett, 45, of Freeland, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Foster Twp.

Born in Abington, Joe loved his two daughters, friends, riding his motorcycle and side by side, repairing automobiles, having his keys the same way and flashlights.

He was employed as a feeder driver for UPS Bethlehem Local 773.

Surviving is his wife of 13 years, the former Tiffany Kemper; daughters, Hailey Paige; and Vanessa Riley; aunts, uncles and cousins; three nephews; niece, Stella; mother-in-law, Melanie Kemper; great-grandmother-in-law; Janet Fry; sister-in-law, Brittany and her husband, Joseph Majewski; grandfather, Marius McCall; and parents, Joe and Marcy.

Burial and private memorial services will be at the convenience of the family.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 East Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 29, 2020
