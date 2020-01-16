|
Marjorie A. "Marge" Strittmatter, 70, of White Haven passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in White Haven, she was the daughter of the late Silas and Elmira (McCraken) Keiper.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top, Order of the Eastern Star and the White Haven Ambulance, where she was an honorary board member and president of the ladies auxiliary.
Before retiring she was a residential service aid for White Haven Center.
Marge loved the beach, antiques, flea markets, crocheting, sewing, making her children's Halloween costumes and her cats.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Richard; children, Dourene Strittmatter; Jessica and her husband, Zack Montone; Priscilla Koldesko; and Walter Koldesko; brother, Silas "Buddy" Keiper; sisters, Jackie Kresge; Myra Radley; Eleanor Hartranft; Charlotte "Shorty" Lutton; and Rose Hornung; grandchildren, Kira, Chase, Bryce and Paige; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her infant son, James, in 1972; sisters, Laurella Blakeslee, Gertrude Keenapple and Geraldine Miller; and brother, Ralph Keiper.
A celebration of life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. Services will be celebrated at 6 p.m.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the White Haven Ambulance Association, 500 Towanda St., White Haven, PA 18661.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 16, 2020