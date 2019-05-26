Mark Anthony Scatton, 58, of Hazleton, passed away Thursday.



Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Salvadore and Alice (Roberts) Scatton. Mark served in the U.S. Navy and then worked locally as a welder.



Surviving are his children, Nicole Scatton and partner, Andrea, Bethlehem; Jaime Scatton and companion, Joe Gennaro, Nanticoke; Amanda Scatton, Philadelphia; and Allison Fadule and husband, Anthony, Allentown; sisters and brother, Cathy Ziller and husband, Joseph, Jeanesville; Salvadore Scatton and wife, Dawn, Hazleton; and Theresa Bruno and husband, Tom, Hazleton; his former wife, Angela Scatton; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish. Interment will follow in the MPB Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of Mass in the church.



Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.





