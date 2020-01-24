|
Mark David Krutz died in his home in South Riding, Va., on Dec. 28 at the age of 52.
Mark was born Jan. 8, 1967, in Hazleton to Fred and Mary Krutz.
Mark was a graduate of Bishop Hafey High School, Class of 1984, and Pennsylvania State University (mathematics) in 1989.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Terrie (Hall); his daughter, Jordan McKennedy and her husband, Luke, Norfolk, Va.; son, Ryan; father, Fred, Hazleton; brother, Rick, Laurel, Md.; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the country.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Mary, and his grandmothers, Beatrice Angelo and Anna Krutz.
Mark spent his career building systems and software for the Department of Defense supporting our soldiers, sailors and airmen. He worked for several major defense contractors over his career, including eSystems, SAIC, Leidos and most recently CACI, Sterling, Va.
He was a very talented programmer and lead developer and worked to mentor many people on technical and leadership topics.
Mark loved being with his family and friends and enjoyed playing and watching many sports; golf and hockey being his favorites.
A viewing and celebration of his life was held at Adams-Green Funeral Home, Herndon, Va., on Jan. 2, where many of his family, friends and coworkers gathered to say goodbye.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear."
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 24, 2020