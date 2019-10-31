|
Mark Everett, 65, of Weatherly passed away Monday.
Born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late James H. and Sarah (Russell) Everett.
He served in the U.S. Army and, prior to retiring, worked for the Department of Corrections in Graterford.
Mark was loved by everyone who knew him. He loved playing with his granddaughters and working on muscle cars.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, Jack, Rick and Paul, and sisters, Lena Martin and Betty Weight.
Surviving are his wife, Donna (Poproc) Everett; stepchildren, William Gallagher and wife, Crystal, Drums; Trista Ciotola and husband, George, South Carolina; and John Gallagher, Drums; siblings, James H., Connecticut; Ruth Ann Brownfield, Pennsylvania; Janet Cogar, North Carolina; and Thomas, Pennsylvania; three granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
Friends may call Monday from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations to either a local Veterans of Foreign Wars or a would be appreciated.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 31, 2019