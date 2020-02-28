Home

Mark W. Demsko Sr.

Mark W. Demsko Sr., 66, who currently resided in Sugarloaf Twp., formerly from West Hazleton, entered into eternal rest Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Walter and Anna (Samele) Demsko.

Mark owned and operated the Demsko Agency, Hazleton Heights, for 40 years.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycles. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.

Mark is survived by his daughter, April Dawson and her husband, Landon; son, Mark W. Demsko Jr. and his wife, Christina; grandchildren, Juliana, Sienna, Luke, Nico and Hannah; sister, Patricia Lacouture and her husband, Joseph; brother, Douglas Demsko; nephew, Eric Hatfield; niece, Meredith Hatfield; aunt, Rose Demsko; and many cousins.

Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 28, 2020
